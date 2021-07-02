Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/02/2021)

Light showers and storms moved through the region overnight leading to patchy fog across the area. It will be a cool and comfortable end to the workweek across the area today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Thanks to wrap-around moisture from a low-pressure system we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms from midday on. Rainfall looks to be light, though brief downpours will be possible with any storms that do develop. Spotty rain showers will linger tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.