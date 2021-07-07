Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/07/2021)

Waking up to foggy conditions and even some active weather in some locations! Once the fog burns off by mid to late morning, we will be able to see some partial sunshine. Thanks to a disturbance moving through the region today we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms. The heat, humidity, & instability will help these storms fire up mainly mid-afternoon through this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concerns from any storm will be small hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rainfall. It will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching near 90; the humidity will make it feel like the low to mid-90s at times. Isolated rain showers will linger early tonight before tapering off. Lows in the low to mid-60s.