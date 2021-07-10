Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/10/21)

A cloudy and dreary start to the weekend will be followed by a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. Showers linger this morning from the overnight which are mainly across the Southern Tier. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower today but most will stay dry. Highs across the Twin Tiers will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. We get a break from the humidity on Saturday as well. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Saturday night. Sunday sees a continuation of cloud cover building in and there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be a good day to keep your umbrellas handy! Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 80 with humid conditions starting to return.