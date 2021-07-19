Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/19/2021)

It will be a quiet start to your Monday morning across the Twin Tiers. Once the patchy fog lifts, we will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies! Thanks to wrap-around moisture from a low-pressure system to the east of our area. Scattered showers to isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Although we are not expecting heavy rainfall like this past weekend, brief downpours will be possible. Streams, creeks, & rivers continue to run high and will for the coming days; just keep this in mind as any localized heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. Any shower activity tapers off tonight and patchy fog develops. Lows will near 60 degrees.