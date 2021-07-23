Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/23/2021)

It is another cool & comfortable start to your Friday! Temperatures will remain on the comfortable side across the Twin Tiers with highs today expected to near 80 degrees. After a mostly sunny start to the day, clouds will begin to mix in leading to partial sunshine. A weak disturbance moving through the region will lead to isolated showers and storms to develop. The timing for this will be late this afternoon into this evening. Not everyone will see these showers but have the umbrella handy in case one were to develop in your location! Heading into the overnight hours we turn dry and cloud cover looks to break. Patchy valley fog will develop and lows will be in the low to mid-50s.