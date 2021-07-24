Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/24/21)

Good Morning! We start the day with some lingering fog but the sky is mostly sunny! The sunshine will stick around until this afternoon. As we progress through the afternoon, cloud cover builds in ahead of a warm front moving into the region. Temperatures today will rise into the low to mid 80s, so seasonable! Overnight, as the warm front moves through the region, there is a chance for showers and storms. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow, the unsettled weather continues as a cold front advances eastward. Timing is key with this front. If it moves through during the afternoon, there is a greater chance for severe weather as there will be more instability for storms to tap into. As a result of this, the Storm Prediction Center has part of the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the potential to see isolated strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Highs for Sunday will reach the mid 80s.