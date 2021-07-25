Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (07/25/21)

Good morning! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started our Sunday a bit dreary with mostly cloudy conditions and some lingering showers across the Twin Tiers. The good news is that this will not be the case for the whole day. Conditions look to clear up and dry out as we head into the afternoon. All the showers we saw overnight and this morning are from a cold front that is moving through the region. Behind this front is sunny and clear conditions as an area of high pressure moves in. Temperatures have also been on the climb. Today, we started off warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and these will be rising into the upper 80s this afternoon. It will also feel a bit muggy out with dew points on the rise. Clear conditions this afternoon hold through tomorrow. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. Tomorrow, sunshine returns with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s. It will be a great day to do outdoor activities after work, or even get ice cream!