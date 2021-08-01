Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (08/01/21)

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a good morning so far! We had another cool start to the day today as temperatures sat in the low 50s this morning. Some fog has also developed but will lift as we approach the late morning hours. Currently, we have some patchy cloud cover and more cloud cover will build in as we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (a 1 out of 5) for the potential to see isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Timing wise, we are looking at the afternoon to early evening hours. Some showers may linger overnight. The main threats with any severe storms will be small hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. As for temperatures, highs today across the Twin Tiers will reach into the upper 70s. Overnight, some of those showers could linger and we hold on to the cloud cover. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s. Monday brings us a change in the weather pattern. Some lingering showers are possible early due to winds out of the North/Northwest which can bring in some moisture from the Great Lakes. By late morning to early afternoon, an area of high pressure moves into the region and allows for us to dry and clear out. Highs on Monday rise into the low to mid 70s.