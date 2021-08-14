Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (08/14/21)

Today starts on a cloudy and dreary note with a cold front moving through the region. Showers are developing along the cold front to our west and will move through the Twin Tiers this morning. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Behind the cold front is a cooler and drier air mass. This will allow for a break from the humidity and heat that we were dealing with this week. An area of high pressure also moves into our region which allows for a dry and sunny afternoon as it starts to dry and clear us out. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s which is a nice break from the 90s we have been seeing. Overnight, we stay mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Tomorrow, sunshine returns with comfortable conditions heat and humidity wise. Highs for the day reach the upper 70s.