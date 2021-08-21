Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (08/21/21)

Today has started off foggy and dreary. By the late morning hours, the fog should start to lift and the showers we are currently seeing will become more spotty in nature. More showers move into the region by this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms being possible as well. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 80s for our highs. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Lingering showers are possible during the early overnight hours but we will start to dry out overnight and could see some breaks in the clouds.

Tomorrow, we are watching the tropics. Currently, Henri is a tropical storm but is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane later today. Landfall is expected Sunday night as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Models have continued to shift west, so we are continuing to watch the tropical storm as it advances northward. Main impacts for us in the Twin Tiers will be rain. The farther to the west Henri tracks, the more rain we receive here. On Sunday, we do have a chance for showers due to the moisture associated with Henri. Highs for the day will rise into the low to mid 80s.