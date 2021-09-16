Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/16/21)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! Dealing with some patchy fog this morning, mainly across the Southern Tier and Bradford county. As a result, visibility has really dropped in some of these locations. Make sure you give yourself enough time when you are driving to work, use your headlights, and keep your distance from vehicles in front of you. By the late morning hours, the fog will lift and dissipate. We are also holding on to some cloud cover as we head throughout the morning. This cloud cover becomes more patchy and broken in nature by the afternoon. We stay dry today with just a slight chance for a shower. Most will enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, cloud cover increases from the South. Lows overnight sit into the low 60s. Moisture continues to move in from the South as Friday morning rolls around. Cloud cover increases and there is a chance for a stray shower during the morning to early afternoon hours on Friday. Highs on Friday reach the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now