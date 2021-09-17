Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/17/21)

Some low-level clouds are here to start our Friday. More cloud cover moves in throughout the day as moisture surges in from the South. Shower and storm chances increase this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible late morning with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Stray showers linger past dinner time before we get a dry period for the early overnight hours. Highs today reach the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight, we stay mostly dry at first but then a weak cold front approaches from the West bringing with it the chance for some isolated showers and a slight chance for some rumbles of thunder. Lows tonight sit into the low to mid 60s. Saturday, cloud cover continues to hold and we see more moisture move in. This time it is from the West. Showers and storms are possible during Saturday afternoon. Behind those showers and storms is an area of high pressure which brings in drier conditions which allows for the cloud cover to dissipate and also for us to dry out. Temperatures on Saturday rise to near 80.