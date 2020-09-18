Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (09/18/2020)

Frost Advisory in effect from midnight until 8:00 am Saturday morning
Another cool start to the day across the Twin Tiers, temperatures will rebound nicely for the afternoon. High pressure will continue to build into the region ushering cooler and drier air into the atmosphere. A northerly breeze will be sustained at 10-20 mph and gusting at times during the afternoon. Clouds will decrease leading to mostly sunny skies today. Certainly feeling like fall as highs reach into the low 60s. Calm winds combined with clear skies will support radiational cooling overnight. Potential to see our first widespread frost of the season, the reason why a frost advisory has been issued. Lows tonight are expecting to be in the low to mid-60s, coldest temperatures will be in the valley locations.