Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/21/21)

Today starts off with some cloud cover moving into the Twin Tiers. We will continue to deal with building cloud cover as we head throughout the day. An area of high pressure sits to the northeast of us and is allowing for us to stay dry for another day. Out to our west is a cold front. This cold front is slow moving, so today we are just dealing with the cloud cover ahead of the front before showers and storms work their way in for Wednesday. Today, highs reach the low to mid 70s. Tonight, we see temperatures drop into the low 60s. Cloud cover continues to increase as we head throughout the overnight hours and some showers are possible during the late overnight hours as that cold front slowly advances into our area. Wednesday is when we start to really deal with the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Due to the slow motion of the cold front, we hold onto shower chances throughout the night on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday reach into the mid 70s.