Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (09/22/2020)

We are starting our weekend off on a downright cold note! Frost advisory in effect for Saturday morning in the Southern Tier with temperatures at or even below freezing. Low this morning in Elmira coming in at 28 degrees. May 21st was the last time we say freezing temperatures. Highs on Saturday reaching the upper 50s to around 60. Skies remain mostly sunny so any outdoor plans are a go for the day! Bring a jacket heading out the door and stay warm this morning.