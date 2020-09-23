Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/23/2020)

A pleasant start to the day today and we are starting the day 10-15° warmer than Tuesday morning. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday with just some passing fair-weather clouds. We will be turning breezy this afternoon with sustained winds of 5-15 mph out of the northwest. Although we will have a cool breeze, high temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 70s. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight ahead of an approaching weak disturbance. Patchy valley fog will be possible with lows in the mid to upper 40s.