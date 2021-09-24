Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/24/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Amy Hutto is an acrylic fine artist living in Upstate New York. Originally from Texas, and having lived in Colorado as well, her time living and travelling in such varied places has greatly influenced Amy’s art; from her unique renderings of wild and domestic animals, to her bold abstracts.

Formally an art educator of 23 years, Hutto is pursuing the life she spent so many years teaching her students about. She hopes to engage viewers of her work, inviting them to see beyond the initial glimpse, to pause and connect on a deeper level; to be drawn in by layers of color and energy created by textures and streaks and droplets of gold leaf…to see the traditional with new eyes.