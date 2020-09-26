Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/26/2020)

We have foggy conditions to start our weekend! Temperatures in upper 40s to around 50 currently. Skies are clear allowing for that fog to develop over the last couple of hours. Once that sun comes up temperatures will warm rather quickly but we do have clouds building back in today. Winds from the south ushering in warm air for our weekend. Tonight we remain partly cloudy and much warmer than the last couple nights. lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow another warm day and feeling like summer with higher dew points. Chance for showers on Monday but a much higher chance Tuesday into Wednesday. After mid-week we begin a cooling trend with highs back down into the 60s.