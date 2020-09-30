Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/30/2020)

The main batch of steady rainfall continues to move out of the area this morning. We are continuing to see light shower activity this morning but these will taper off as we head towards mid to late morning. We will see drier air work in the region leading to some clouds decreasing during the afternoon hours. There is still the potential for isolated shower activity today, especially as we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see this and the majority of the Twin Tiers look to remain dry. Windy and seasonable today as highs reach in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers and patchy valley fog will be possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.