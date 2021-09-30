Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (09/30/21)

Lake-effect cloud cover continues to surge in from the Northwest today and some lake-effect showers are possible this morning and afternoon. This northwest flow is due to an area of high pressure out to our west. The circulation around an area of high pressure is clockwise, so this is why we are getting this northwest wind into our area. Winds from the northwest are ushering in this cooler air mass over the Great Lakes which are still warm. As a result, we are getting the development of lake-effect showers and cloud cover today. Cloud cover sticks with us today but we should start to dry out by dinner time. Highs today reach the low 60s. Overnight, that area of high pressure builds into the region which allows for us to dry out and get the cloud cover to break apart a bit. It will be a cooler night with temperatures sitting into the low 40s. For Friday, we get some sunshine back into the forecast. Some patchy cloud cover lingers but we will still be able to enjoy some sunshine while also staying dry. Temperatures start to increase on Friday with highs returning to the mid 60s.