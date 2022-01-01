Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/1/22)

Happy New Year!

Waking up to cloudy Saturday with stray showers throughout the region. Stray showers shifting to scattered rain in the afternoon as a low pressure system brings a larger wave of precipitation from the southwest. This wave will first hit the Northern Tier at around 2 PM and strike the Southern Tier later. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 0.3 of an inch by the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50’s, much higher than average this time of the year. Saturday night, rain showers continue, though a chance for mixed precipitation is likely due to dropping temperatures. Lows in the mid 30’s.