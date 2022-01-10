Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/10/22)

It is a cold start to the day but it is only going to get colder. Temperatures will remain in the upper teens to low 20s through this afternoon. Isolated lake-effect snow showers will continue as well with the help of a breezy westerly wind. Overnight, temperatures drop into the single digits with a breezy northwest wind. This northwest wind will usher in scattered lake-effect snow showers and frigid arctic air. General snow accumulation will be an inch or less. Snowfall amounts will depend on where the bands setup. As for the wind chill, feels like temperatures will fall into the -15 to -20 degree mark. This is overnight tonight and into portions of tomorrow. A wind chill advisory is in place for Tioga (NY) and Tompkins county from 1:00am until 10:00am Tuesday because of the wind chill. Even though the rest of the Twin Tiers is not under an advisory, wind chills will still approach -15 degrees in some locations.

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, we dry out with an area of high pressure building into the region. Sunshine also returns Tuesday. During the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the teens for highs but feels like temperatures will be close to zero. It will be a cold Tuesday. Clouds build in for Wednesday as a weak moisture starved cold front moves through. Temperatures by midweek will be more seasonable though with highs in the 30s. Thursday is more of a cloudy day while sunshine returns for Friday. Highs for the end of the workweek are into the upper 20s.