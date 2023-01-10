TODAY:

Clouds are welcoming our day as a weak cold front moves through the area. These clouds stick with us throughout the day and stray flurries are possible. Due to the cold front moving through today, temperatures do not increase that much.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds possible at times. Any breaks in the clouds will be short-lived as clouds build for Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

Dry weather for midweek and stubborn clouds hold. Warm air starts to filter in ahead of our next weather-maker.