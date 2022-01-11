Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/11/22)

Brrrr! It is a very cold start to the day! Temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills in the teens for some locations. A northwest wind is helping usher in colder air. Highs for the day will only reach the upper teens with wind chills remaining in the single digits this afternoon as the winds calm down a bit. Aside from that, it will be a mix of sun and clouds type of day across the Twin Tiers.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower teens with a partly cloudy sky to start and then decreasing cloud cover late overnight. Sunshine returns early tomorrow morning with building cloud cover during the late morning. Wednesday turns cloudy for the rest of the day but we stay dry. We also get a southerly flow on Wednesday which allows temperatures to rebound into the upper 30s for highs. A weak area of low pressure and a cold front move through on Thursday which brings the chance for some snow showers. These snow showers will be isolated for Thursday.