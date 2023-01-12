TODAY:

Clouds with us yet again today and we have some mixed showers moving through this morning. We get a break from the showers throughout the morning before rain moves in this afternoon and into tonight. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures today rise well above average.

TONIGHT:

Rain continues overnight and will be moderate to heavy at times. Total rainfall accumulation could reach upwards of an inch with localized higher amounts. Temperatures remain well above average overnight.

TOMORROW:

A cold front passes through the region Friday morning and results in our high temperature being early in the day. Cold air filters in behind the cold front and drops our temperatures throughout the day. Rain showers transition to snow showers with that drop in temperatures. Winds also change direction and are in favor of lake-effect snow showers for the remainder of Friday. Snow accumulation across the area is ranging from a trace-2 inches.