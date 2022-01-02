Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/2/22)

Waking up to cloudy Sunday with a stray wintry mix throughout the region. The chance for sleet and freezing rain increases in the morning hours then shifts to lake effect snow in the afternoon due to dropping temperatures throughout the day. Snowfall amounts could reach up to an inch in many areas by the end of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until this evening. Residents are advised to use precautions when traveling on icy roads today. Highs in the low to mid 30’s. Sunday night, mainly cloudy, but snow flurries cannot be ruled out as moisture still holds in the area. Lows in the upper 10’s.
