Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/24/21)

Mainly cloudy and windy end to the workweek. Winds staying in favor of lake-effect snow showers, out of the west/northwest on Friday. Potential for a snow squall for the morning and afternoon, which may drop a quick inch of snowfall. Overall snowfall for the day generally under 1", but localized higher amounts possible in any areas that experience a snow squall. Blowing snow also the case, which means reduced visibility. Sustained winds 10-20 mph for the afternoon and gusts of 25 mph or more also possible. Chance for showers continues for the day and overnight. Highs near freezing and wind chill temperatures into the 20s for the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chill temperatures for the overnight into the single digits at times.