TODAY:

Clouds with us to start our day and we see some stray snow showers throughout the day. Overall, it will be a quiet weather day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and quiet. We stay mostly cloudy for the overnight hours.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is more active. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Wednesday from the morning into the overnight. This is as our next weather system moves in. Steady snow enters the area in the morning hours and takes us into part of our afternoon. As temperatures increase for the afternoon, we see a transition over to a wintry mix and rain which continues into Wednesday night.