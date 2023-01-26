TODAY:

Snow showers linger today behind yesterday’s system. Cold air also gets ushered in today, so temperatures drop throughout the day. Winds will also be strong out of the west with gusts over 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT:

Clouds hold into tonight and a westerly wind ushers in more lake-effect snow showers overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers.

TOMORROW:

Stray snow showers linger tomorrow and we are mostly cloudy. Tomorrow is our next best opportunity for some sunshine with some broken cloud cover possible. Any sunshine looks limited though.