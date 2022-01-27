Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/27/22)

We had another very cold start today with temperatures in the negatives for most locations but temperatures will increase to the upper 20s this afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase today. First, we start off mostly sunny but see increasing cloud cover this afternoon. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight tonight and brings some snow showers. General accumulation will be light. The cold front moves out early Friday morning but the clouds hold strong throughout the day Friday. Highs on Friday reach the mid 20s.

Saturday and Sunday remain dry but stubborn cloud cover sticks with us. It is also a cold start to the weekend with highs in the teens on Saturday. We do a bit better Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Overnight Sunday, a weak area of low pressure moves through and brings some light snow showers.