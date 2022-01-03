Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/3/22)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is a mostly cloudy start to the day but this will not last. An area of high pressure is building into the region from the west which will help keep us dry today and allow for clouds to decrease throughout the day. The other weather story of the day is the cold. We are below average temperature wise today and many woke up into the teens this morning. Temperatures will not increase much with highs only reaching the mid 20s. This is about 10 degrees below average. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the teens with mostly clear conditions. As we head into Tuesday, temperatures rebound into the upper 30s with the help of some sunshine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now