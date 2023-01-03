TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. The fog will lift throughout the morning but we hold onto the clouds. Steady rain moves in this morning and continues into the afternoon. It will be moderate to heavy at times. The steady rain becomes rain showers which remain into tonight. As for temperatures, we reach well above average. Our above average temperatures and rain is all from a warm front moving in.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight are very mild as that warm front stalls across the area and keeps warmer air in place. Rain showers take us through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW:

Above average temperatures remain for Wednesday as that warm front stays stalled across the area. More rounds of rain push through the area as well.