Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/30/22)

Waking up to a chilly yet dry Sunday morning. Mainly clear skies with wind chill values as low as 24 below zero until around 10 AM. The lowest wind chills are active in the higher elevations. Cloud cover builds up in the afternoon hours as a low pressure system develops over the Great Lakes. This system will stir up lake-effect clouds and snow in western New York State. Westerly winds support increasing cloud cover over the Twin Tiers. Highs near the low 20’s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy and frigid. Winds remain calm and there is a low chance for below zero feels-like temperatures. Lows near the mid single digits.
