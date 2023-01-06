TODAY:

Rain and snow showers moving through today as an area of low pressure impacts the region. These showers become more isolated in the afternoon and evening. Little accumulation is expected from these showers. As for temperatures, we remain above average for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Stray snow showers linger overnight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are above average.

THIS WEEKEND:

A lake-effect set-up takes us into the start of our weekend. Snow showers move through on Saturday but little accumulation is expected from these showers. Temperatures get closer to average this weekend. We dry out going into Sunday and see breaks in the clouds. This is short-lived as our next weather-maker enters the region on Sunday night.