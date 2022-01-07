Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (1/7/22)

Light snow tapers off early this morning. Snow showers are still in the forecast for today though as winds shift out of the northwest and result in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be scattered but will persist throughout the day. Due to the northwest wind, temperatures will only reach the upper 20s. During the late evening and early overnight, the snow showers come to an end and the clouds start to break apart. Lows tonight are into the lower teens. Clouds continue to decrease overnight with an area of high pressure building into the region. Sunshine returns for Saturday with temperatures into the low 30s. The dry and sunny conditions do not last long as clouds build in Saturday night ahead of our next weather system.

An area of low pressure moves in with a warm front and cold front on Sunday. First, it is a warm front which brings a wintry mix Sunday morning. This includes freezing rain and sleet, so icy conditions are possible Sunday morning. As that warm front moves through, warm air moves in which allows for above average temperatures into the low 40s. These temperatures allow a transition to rain showers during the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front then moves in late Sunday bringing spotty rain and snow showers and colder air. This will likely be the coldest air we have seen this season so far. Behind the cold front is not only cold air but a breezy northwest wind which ushers in lake-effect snow showers for Monday. Highs on Monday are into the mid 20s.