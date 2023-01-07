TODAY:

Waking up to light winds and snow flurries scattered across the Twin Tiers. Staying cloudy throughout the day as well. Flurries move out this evening along with a weak cold front. Highs reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as high pressure moves into the region. Cloud cover decreases slowly throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure stays in control for much of Sunday. Mostly sunny with temperatures slightly above average, but still low enough to enjoy winter activities like ice skating and ice fishing. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, a weak upper-level disturbance moves in from the south, mixing with cooler air from the north. This brings a chance of snow showers mainly for Pennsylvania. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.