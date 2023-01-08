TODAY:

Cloudy skies this morning, but skies clear out early in the afternoon as high pressure remains in control of the region. A bit of cloud cover returns later in the evening. Temperatures stay above average, with highs in the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of snow showers in Northern Pennsylvania as a weak low pressure system nears the area. Mostly cloudy for other parts of the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A bit of a repeat when compared to Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon and high pressure. Highs reach the low 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases due to a cold front moving in slowly from the north. A few lake effect showers may occur near the Finger Lakes. Lows in the upper 20’s.