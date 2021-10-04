Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/04/21)

Today starts off foggy and dreary! Some patchy fog has developed due to how saturated the ground was overnight and the winds being calm. Showers are also currently moving into the area with some heavy rain being possible at times. We will continue to see scattered showers move through as we head throughout the day and some isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. All of this unsettled weather is associated with a stationary front that is sitting to the north of us here in the Twin Tiers. This front remains to the north of us throughout the day, so isolated to scattered showers are expected throughout the day. Highs today reach the low 70s. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much as lows only sit near 60. Isolated showers remain in the forecast as we are still dealing with this stationary front. For Tuesday, things start to change a bit. The stationary front starts to move and becomes a cold front. This cold front moves through by the afternoon on Tuesday which allows for drier weather by the evening. Isolated showers are likely before and as that cold front moves through. Temperatures rise into the low 70s once again on Tuesday.