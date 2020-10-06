Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/06/2020)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will continue to be in control of the region today leading to pleasant weather for the Twin Tiers. Thanks to the sunshine and a southwesterly breeze we will see high temperatures top off around 70 degrees. Sustained winds look to be between 5-15 mph, isolated wind gusts of 20 mph will possible. High pressure that is bringing us the pleasant weather today will move off the coast as a low-pressure system approaches the region. We will see cloud cover increase overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now