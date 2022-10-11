Happy Tuesday! Fog is starting our day and is causing some reduced visibility across the Twin Tiers. By mid-morning, the fog will lift. Aside from the foggy start, we are mostly clear and dry. Sunshine is with us today with dry weather. Temperatures will also be mild. Overnight, some high-level clouds move in but we still stay quiet. More high clouds build in Wednesday but we stay dry. It also starts to get breezy.

Thursday is when we start to see some changes. A cold front enters the area and brings widespread rain. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible at times and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Windy conditions are also expected for Thursday as that cold front moves through. Behind the cold front, we are cooler for Friday but turn mostly sunny. Sunshine continues for Saturday.