Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions. Clouds increase throughout the day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight and continues to push through the area on Thursday. Stray showers develop this evening and early overnight. The bulk of the rain does not move in until late overnight and into tomorrow morning. This rain will be widespread throughout Thursday and will be heaviest from Thursday late morning until the early evening. Some thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Thursday. During Thursday afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Regardless, winds will be breezy for Wednesday and especially Thursday with the cold front.