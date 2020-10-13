Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/13/2020)

A pleasant start to the day across the Twin Tiers! The remnants of Delta will continue to move to the north and east of our area today. The heaviest rainfall is looking to remain to the east of us but we will still see scattered shower activity. The best chance for showers to develop will be across the Northern Tier and eastern portions of the viewing area. The further north and west you are the drier you will be today. Nonetheless still grab the umbrella and rain jacket when heading out the door this morning. A southeasterly breeze will be strong at times this afternoon with wind gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Cooler than average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.