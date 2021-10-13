Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/13/21)

Cloud cover continues to hold across portions of the Twin Tiers this morning. This afternoon, the cloud cover will be more broken in nature. Isolated showers move in from the West during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Shower chances hold into the evening with just a stray shower possible overnight. Aside from the cloud cover this morning, we also had another above average start temperature wise. We woke up in the 60s while we are usually talking about the 40s for this time of the year. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we start to dry out with just a stray shower possible. We do hang onto the cloud cover though. Lows tonight sit into the mid 50s which is about 15 degrees above average. Cloud cover holds strong throughout Thursday but we stay dry. Shower chances return late Thursday night.