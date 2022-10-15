Waking up to a chilly Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies with wind chills in the upper 30’s for most of the Twin Tiers. A slight warmup with mostly dry weather this afternoon, but breezy conditions move in. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are expected due to unsettled weather from the Great Lakes lingering near Southern New York State. Winds blow in from the southeast and shift from the southwest later in the day. Highs today reach the upper 60’s. Mostly clear overnight with a chance of fog and frost. Lows in the mid 30’s.