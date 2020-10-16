Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/16/2020)

Mainly dry conditions will continue through the first half of the day and we will be able to see some partial sunshine. Cloud cover will begin to increase as a cold front moves into the region; this will also be responsible for the gusty winds today. Sustained southwesterly winds will be in the range of 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. The combination of this wind direction and some sunshine for the first half of the day will help temperatures rise up towards the mid-70s. By late afternoon to this evening, we will begin to see light showers work into the Twin Tiers from west to east. Shower activity will continue overnight tonight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall accumulation today and tonight will be on the light side.