Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/18/20)

Regional Forecast - Southern Tier

Waking up on our Sunday with temperatures back down in the 30s. Around freezing in the Southern Tier valleys, mid 30s for the Northern Tier, and near 40 degrees in the Finger Lakes. Cloud cover increases with mid and high-level clouds taking over for your Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected, but still staying average with highs in the low 60s expected. Breezy conditions for your Sunday, gusting out of the south at times to 30 miles per hour. There is a chance for showers during the overnight hours. Lows Sunday night drop to the mid-40s.

