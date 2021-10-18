Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/18/21)

It was quite the gloomy weekend and that trend has continued for today. A northwest wind is ushering in cooler air over the warm Great Lakes which is resulting in lake-effect showers. These lake-effect showers will be scattered. We will be dealing with the chance to see these lake-effect showers through this afternoon. An area of high pressure moves in during the evening and overnight hours which changes our wind direction, brings in a warmer air mass, and also dries us out. Highs today will sit on the below average side with temperatures only rising into the low 50s. Overnight, that area of high pressure really starts to take control of our weather pattern. The cloud cover starts to break apart as the evening progresses. Lows tonight fall into the low 40s. Those clear conditions remain for Tuesday as we enjoy some sunshine. A warm-up also occurs as that warmer air mass associated with that area of high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures on Tuesday rise into the upper 60s. Some cloud cover builds in for Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves through on Thursday. On Wednesday, we do stay dry and are still able to enjoy some sunshine even with the building cloud cover. Our warming trend continues into Wednesday as highs reach the low 70s. Things change for Thursday.