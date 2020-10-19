Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/19/2020)

An approaching cold front will become nearly stationary over Western New York today bringing the return of much-needed rainfall across the Twin Tiers. Rainfall will move into western portions of the viewing area by mid to late morning. Light rain will then move eastward by the afternoon, pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures today will be slightly below average as most of the area will see temperatures hovering in the mid-50s. We look to see a brief break from rainfall early tonight before the next batch of rain works in after midnight and early Tuesday morning. Lows will hover near 50 degrees.