Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/19/21)

What a cool start to the day! Temperatures this morning were in the 30s and low 40s. You definitely need that jacket this morning but a warm-up is in store for the Twin Tiers as we head into this afternoon. Winds are out of the southwest which will usher in this warmer air mass and we will also see plenty of sunshine today. The combination of these two will lead to above average temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, we start off clear but will see some high level clouds late overnight. These clouds will move in and out, so we will start Wednesday off mostly clear. Lows overnight tonight fall into the low 50s. For Wednesday, sunshine holds with just a few high level clouds possible. Above average temperatures continue with highs for the day reaching the low 70s.