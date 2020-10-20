Regional Forecast – Southern Tier (10/20/2020)

The nearly stationary boundary over western New York will begin to push eastward through this morning. This will bring a line of light rainfall through the Twin Tiers this morning; pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Behind this main line of steady rain, we will then see shower activity continue through the afternoon hours. Any showers that linger this afternoon will still have the potential to produce brief downpours. Thanks to the rain-cooled air and cloud cover temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s. The chance for showers will continue overnight and lows will be in the upper 40s.